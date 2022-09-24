MOV Health Department holds ‘stop the bleed’ class for national preparedness month

National preparedness month. Stop the bleed class
National preparedness month. Stop the bleed class(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This month is national preparedness month and the MOV health department took the opportunity to teach the public.

Saturday they held a ‘stop the bleed’ class that helped some members of the public learn techniques in case of an emergency.

The students learned how to use tourniquet’s, gauze and other methods to stop bleeding in an emergency situation.

Today’s class was the last of it’s type but they will have another class Wednesday that you can find on the MOV health department’s website.

Community Health Director, Malcolm Lanham, says that this is a good skill to know because you could need the knowledge for everyday injuries.

“I’ve seen the need for these in auto accidents, we have a lot of farms in this area, I’ve been on calls where there has been farm machinery accidents where a tourniquet like this could have been used to help save somebody’s life,” Lanham said.

