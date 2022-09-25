“It’s been great to become a part of this community and I’ve been really welcomed by the other vendors here,” Volcano days festival sees new vendors after pandemic break

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Volcano days festival has returned to Mountwood Park this weekend.

With their return some old vendors have returned to the historic festival and some new vendors have become part of the family. That’s the case for Fractured Studio stained glass owner Aisha Moghel.

“This is my first year at Volcano days and this is my first vendor show. I have never done this before,” Moghel said.

For Moghel the new hobby started with her want to find something she could do from the comfort of her home.

“I was looking for a craft to do that I can do from my home. I used to make pottery and when I moved this direction to Marietta there wasn’t a studio so I was looking for something I could do craft wise from my home,” said Moghel.

Only one year at the festival but Moghel says it feels just like home.

“... I absolutely love the people in this area and volcano days has been going on for a long time a lot of these vendors know each other so it’s been great to become a part of this community and I’ve been really welcomed by the other vendors here,” Moghel exclaimed.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.