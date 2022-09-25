Veterans gather to celebrate Gold Star Memorial Mother’s Day

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sunday is Gold Star Memorial Mother’s day and veterans gathered to celebrate.

They presented wreaths at Spencer’s Landing in Vienna to honor veterans who showed the ultimate sacrifice.

The Gold Star holiday started after WWI and the reason is simple. To honor veterans.

“We laid wreaths today in order to honor those who gave it all to our country and they show a symbol of everlasting life through the circle of the wreath and then the colors represent the gold for the families and then the red white and blue for our country,” Board Secretary April Binkney said.

Other important military events are coming in the next weeks, check WTAP for information about the events.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.