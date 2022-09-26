American Red Cross looking for more disaster relief volunteers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With many natural disasters and hurricane season happening, the American Red Cross is doing its part to help people who are impacted in these areas.

The non-profit is already deploying many disaster relief volunteers to help with these situations.

There are volunteers in many different locations across the country.

Such as one volunteer in Alaska after the cyclone disaster, two in California providing relief during the wildfires, one in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona and another person who is already deployed in preparation for Hurricane Ian.

However, Ohio River Valley chapter executive director, Sharon Kesselring says that the organization is still looking for more volunteers. Including back at home in the Mid-Ohio Valley area.

“And we really could use the help if people would be willing to sign up and do some local response for us. Especially going into the harsh winter months of October, November, December, January, etc. When people start using their heating elements in their homes, sometimes fires occur. They occur with the holiday seasons and things like that. So, we’re going into the roughest of our home fire season and we really need more extra help,” says Kesselring.

Many of the volunteers are taking part in sheltering, mobile feeding, first aid and data.

