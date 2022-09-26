Bridgeport trooper disciplined after profanity-filled audio recording

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Disciplinary action was taken against a Bridgeport-based state trooper after a profanity-filled audio recording of him interacting with a Harrison County business owner surfaced, officials said.

The recording came after Jennifer Bruce, owner of a convenience store in Lost Creek, met with Trooper Trupo in August to discuss a citation against her business for selling tobacco products to a minor.

Bruce recorded the conversation, in which Trupo was heard using profanity several times, and shared it with 5 News.

Below is an excerpt from the audio recording:

Bruce: “By chance can we talk first?”

Trupo: “Yeah.”

Bruce: “Like, your threat to get a warrant for my arrest.. wait, let me speak first. Please don’t interrupt.”

Trupo: “Sit down. Sit down. Be quiet. You’re going to take the citation and you’re going to walk out of here with a citation. If you want to run your mouth go ahead and talk do you understand me?”

Bruce: “You offered to mail it.”

Trupo: “Sit down. I told you I would not mail you a ticket. Sit down.”

Bruce: “Why are you speaking to me like this?”

Trupo: “Do you want to go to jail right Godd--- now? Sit down, shut your f---ing mouth and you will take a ticket and you will leave this f---ing office. Do you understand? You have two options. One, take a ticket, or you go with charges to North Central Regional Jail. Shut up. Sit down. Shut up. I will not hear any more out of your f---ing mouth.”

The allegations against Trooper Trupo were sustained, West Virginia State Police Major J. T. Findley told 5 News.

Findley said he could not elaborate on the specifics of what “disciplinary action” was taken, but did say Trupo is stilled employed by WVSP.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE:

WVSP investigating complaint against Bridgeport trooper

