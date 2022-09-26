Juvenile steals ice truck, sending police on a chase

A minor hit three cars while being pursued by police.(KTTC)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A juvenile stole a Home City Ice truck in Parkersburg, sending law enforcement on a chase Sunday night.

The minor hit three cars during the chase, according to law enforcement.

One person was in their vehicle when hit. They suffered minor injuries.

The juvenile was arrested in Vienna.

The Parkersburg police chief said he’s being charged with theft of a vehicle, fleeing the scene of an accident, and fleeing with reckless indifference.

The chase started around 7:50 PM.

Both Parkersburg and Vienna police were involved.

That’s all the information WTAP has at this time.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

