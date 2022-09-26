Local veteran receives Hometown Hero award for service to community

Local veteran receives Hometown Hero award for service to community
Local veteran receives Hometown Hero award for service to community(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) - A veteran in the Beverly-Waterford area was honored on Friday evening with a surprise award for his service to his community.

Tom Leach was given the “Hometown Hero” award in a surprise celebration as he was out with the rest of his other veterans and his family before the Waterford game.

Leach is a long-time Waterford and Beverly resident and served in the navy for many years before returning to the area.

He is receiving this award for his continued service to veterans in the area, as well as giving back to the local community. Especially in organized sports for kids in the Waterford and Beverly area.

“Over the years, I just volunteered not for awards or anything, but I volunteered so that I could help out my community, help out the youth sports and the same with the American Legion. I’ve held numerous chairs in the Legion. But again, it was nothing to receive awards on. It was just so I could give service,” says Leach.

Leach says he was surprised by the announcement and is thankful to the people who nominated him for this award.

He also wants to advocate for people to take time to assist veterans in the area, including helping those with issues with their mental health.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A minor hit three cars while being pursued by police.
Juvenile steals ice truck, sending police on a chase
A Wood County Sheriff’s deputy has filed a lawsuit against several Wood County officials...
Wood Co. Sheriff Deputy filed a civil lawsuit naming several members of Wood Co.
Local law enforcement and the FBI worked together to arrest Ivan Burton.
Local law enforcement and the FBI catch well-known drug trafficker
Senior Cassie Bowsher has played on the Ravenswood High School football team for three years....
This is Home: Cassie Bowsher makes history as the first female player to score for Ravenswood football team
Volcano Days Festival returns with new vendors
“It’s been great to become a part of this community and I’ve been really welcomed by the other vendors here,” Volcano days festival sees new vendors after pandemic break

Latest News

Sweetapple farm
Sweetapple farm opens it’s doors for the 23rd year
American Red Cross looking for more disaster relief volunteers
American Red Cross looking for more disaster relief volunteers
WV DOT holds hiring event
WV DOT holds hiring event to create more local jobs
(Source: WDTV)
Bridgeport trooper disciplined after profanity-filled audio recording