Local veteran receives Hometown Hero award for service to community

WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) - A veteran in the Beverly-Waterford area was honored on Friday evening with a surprise award for his service to his community.

Tom Leach was given the “Hometown Hero” award in a surprise celebration as he was out with the rest of his other veterans and his family before the Waterford game.

Leach is a long-time Waterford and Beverly resident and served in the navy for many years before returning to the area.

He is receiving this award for his continued service to veterans in the area, as well as giving back to the local community. Especially in organized sports for kids in the Waterford and Beverly area.

“Over the years, I just volunteered not for awards or anything, but I volunteered so that I could help out my community, help out the youth sports and the same with the American Legion. I’ve held numerous chairs in the Legion. But again, it was nothing to receive awards on. It was just so I could give service,” says Leach.

Leach says he was surprised by the announcement and is thankful to the people who nominated him for this award.

He also wants to advocate for people to take time to assist veterans in the area, including helping those with issues with their mental health.

