Obituary: Ash, Julie Annette

Julie Annette Ash Obit
Julie Annette Ash Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Julie Annette Ash, 47, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at her home.  She was born on August 27, 1975, to the late Eugene McKinney and Linda Dearth.

She was a 1993 graduate of Fort Frye High School.  Julie received her Medical Assistant degree from the Washington County Career Center.  Julie had been employed at Hidden Hills Orchard and participated in medical missionary work for three years in Nicaragua as a dental assistant.  She enjoyed painting diamond dots, spending time with her dog Nellie Bell, and visiting the beach. Julie also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Julie is survived by her children, Briaunda McKinney (Matthew McMullen), Zachary Ash; husband, James Ash; grandchildren, Ava, Madilynn, and Hunter McMullen, Chevelle Ash; many other grandchildren, stepchildren, extended family; and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Brian McKinney, and sister, Shelly McKinney.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with funeral services to follow at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Louis Verdi officiating.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Julie’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wood County Sheriff’s deputy has filed a lawsuit against several Wood County officials...
Wood Co. Sheriff Deputy filed a civil lawsuit naming several members of Wood Co.
A minor hit three cars while being pursued by police.
Juvenile steals ice truck, sending police on a chase
Local law enforcement and the FBI worked together to arrest Ivan Burton.
Local law enforcement and the FBI catch well-known drug trafficker
Senior Cassie Bowsher has played on the Ravenswood High School football team for three years....
This is Home: Cassie Bowsher makes history as the first female player to score for Ravenswood football team
Volcano Days Festival returns with new vendors
“It’s been great to become a part of this community and I’ve been really welcomed by the other vendors here,” Volcano days festival sees new vendors after pandemic break

Latest News

Teresa Ann Casey Obit
Obituary: Casey, Teresa Ann
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Martino, Joseph Thomas
Larry Gene Wells Obit
Obituary: Wells, Larry Gene
Roger Henry Kerr Obit
Obituary: Kerr, Roger Henry