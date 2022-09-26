Obituary: Ash, Julie Annette

Julie Annette Ash, 47, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at her home. She was born on August 27, 1975, to the late Eugene McKinney and Linda Dearth.

She was a 1993 graduate of Fort Frye High School. Julie received her Medical Assistant degree from the Washington County Career Center. Julie had been employed at Hidden Hills Orchard and participated in medical missionary work for three years in Nicaragua as a dental assistant. She enjoyed painting diamond dots, spending time with her dog Nellie Bell, and visiting the beach. Julie also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Julie is survived by her children, Briaunda McKinney (Matthew McMullen), Zachary Ash; husband, James Ash; grandchildren, Ava, Madilynn, and Hunter McMullen, Chevelle Ash; many other grandchildren, stepchildren, extended family; and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Brian McKinney, and sister, Shelly McKinney.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with funeral services to follow at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Louis Verdi officiating.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with funeral services to follow at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Louis Verdi officiating.

