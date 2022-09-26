Obituary: Casey, Teresa Ann

Teresa Ann Casey, 68, of Williamstown, West Virginia, passed away September 21, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by loving family and with the compassionate care of Amedisys Hospice.

Teresa was born November 23, 1953, in Marietta, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Elmer Andrew and Mary Ann (Wells) Treadway.

Prior to Teresa’s health decline, she was employed by Eyemart Express in Vienna, WV. She was a strong woman and fought until the very end. She will be greatly missed.

Teresa is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Casey Jr., and granddaughter, Lillian Radcliff. She is survived by her daughters, Trinity Radcliff (Russell) and Cierra Casey (Josh), grandchildren, Ian and Maxwell Houser and Elana Eden, two sisters, and one brother.

Special thank you to Dr. Cawley and the rest of the Amedisys staff for being so helpful and compassionate.

Services will be announced at a later date by the family.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

