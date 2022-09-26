Obituary: Cunningham, Alice Faye

Alice Faye Cunningham, 68, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Sept. 20, 2022, in Matthews, NC. She was the daughter of the late John Richard and Ollie Maye McQueen Petty. Born in Mississippi, she attended DeSales Heights Academy in Parkersburg, WV.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cunningham was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Cunningham, and a sister Myrna Tracey.

Although her main occupation was homemaker, Alice had various jobs over the years, including Dick’s Market, and developed strong friendships with her co-workers. A Christian by faith, she had a love for all animals, loved canning and cooking family dinners, Christmas was her favorite time of the year, and she loved watching “Swamp People” on television. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and the time spent with them.

She is survived by her children Mindy (Chris) McKeever; Rick (Jodi) McClead and Cheyenne (Ivan) Luyao; grandchildren Jacob McClead, Isaiah McClead, Aiden Cogar, Crimson McClead, Abigail McKeever, Molly McKeever, Filemon Luyao and Bailey Luyao; great-grandchild River Ray McClead; siblings Barbara (Tony) Propst and Cindy Kisner and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.

The family will greet friends and family at Matheny Whited Funeral Home Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, beginning at 1:00 PM with a memorial service at 2:00 pm, officiated by Rev. Kenny Welch. Interment will follow at Beatty Cemetery. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Cunningham family.

