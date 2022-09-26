Obituary: Dailey, Ruth

Ruth Dailey, 96, of Fleming, passed away at 5:55 pm, Friday, September 23, 2022, at Harmar Place. She was born September 30, 1925, in Marietta, a daughter of Loring and Lulu Mosser Wilhelm.

Ruth had been employed by William Putnam and Sons, Remington Rand, and Washington County Extension Office as a secretary. She was a member of Sixth & Washington Church of Christ and was a 4H leader for 19 years.

She married Kenneth Dailey, who preceded her in death on June 22, 2007. Ruth is survived by her daughter Bonnie Weber of Fleming, daughter-in-law Diana Dailey of Fleming, two grandchildren, Sandy (Jennifer), Dailey of Vincent, and Matthew (Beth) Dailey of Fleming, and six great grandchildren: Andrew, Ben, Anna, Ella, Madison, and Nathan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Mark, and half-brother Dale Mosser.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday (Sept. 29) at 10:30 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, with Roger Rush officiating. Burial will follow in Valley Cemetery. The visitation will be on Wednesday evening from 4 until 7. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

