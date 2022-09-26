Obituary: Galland, Ed

Ed Galland, 74, of Walker, WV, died Friday, September 23, 2022, at CCMC Memorial Campus.  He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Elmer and Byrl (Cline) Galland.

He retired from GE (late Sabic) and had played in their softball league when it was Marbon.  He was a member of Stephenson United Methodist Church and severed on the Board as well as volunteered at Parkersburg Urban Ministry.  Ed was a veteran of the United States Air Force.  He was a big sports fans and played many sports when he was younger.  He was a fan of the West Virginia Mountaineers, Parkersburg Big Reds, Catholic Crusaders, and Cincinnati Reds.  He was on the board of the Cystic Fibrosis Association in Parkersburg and president of Worthington Senior Men’s Golf Association.  He was a member of Cairo Lodge #114 A.F & A.M., Nemesis Shrine of Parkersburg, and the Scottish Rite.  He was always willing to do anything he could for anyone.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Liz Galland; son Kenny Galland of Walker; two brothers, Herbert (Sarah) and Robert (Donna) Galland; two sisters, Dolly Agiga (Misimasefili) and Louvina Sprout (Ed); sister-in-law Sue Galland; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Stephanie Galland; brothers Elmer Jr., Everett F., and Ronald D. Galland; and sisters Allie McElfresh, Anna Bea Todd, Evelyn Todd, Lucy Adelsberger, Ota Nell Vincent, and Helen Broussard.

Services will be Tuesday at 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Reverend Gene Full officiating.

Burial will be at Middle Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery with Masonic Services by Cairo Lodge #114 A.F & A.M and military honors by American Legion Post 15.

Visitation will be Monday 4-8 PM and Tuesday one hour prior to the service. Memorial donations may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Association or Parkersburg Urban Ministries.

