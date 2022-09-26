Obituary: Kerr, Roger Henry

Roger Henry Kerr, 73, of Rockport, WV, passed away on September 23, 2022, surrounded by the family he loved so much after a short battle with lymphoma.

He was born December 30, 1948, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Henry and Freda Kerr.

Roger was a 1967 graduate of Parkersburg High School. He retired from GE Plastics/Sabic, where he was a laboratory technician.  Roger was a member of the South Parkersburg Baptist church and the Bykota Sunday School Class.  He was a member of Parkersburg Mt. Olivet Lodge #3 A.F. & A.M. as a 50-year member, 33rd Degree Scottish Rite, Nemesis Shrine, and Eastern Star. Roger was an avid West Virginia University Mountaineer fan and was a 30-year season ticket holder. He enjoyed traveling to many places throughout the country and around the world with his beloved wife by his side. Roger and Janet also enjoyed spending time and traveling with their church family.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Janet Shepard Kerr; his children, Scott (Kayla) Kerr of Parkersburg, Amanda (James) Windland of Williamstown, and Jessica (J.P.) Lawrence of Carmichaels, PA; four grandchildren, who he loved to spend time with,  Riley Windland, Morgan, Mason, and Grant Lawrence; and a brother, Larry (Darlene) of Birmingham, AL.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Delbert and Marie Shepard.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at South Parkersburg Baptist Church, with Pastor Adam Paff officiating. Burial will follow at Pond Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, where Masonic graveside rites will be observed.  Visitation will be from 4-8 P.M. Tuesday at Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, and one hour prior to the funeral service Wednesday at the church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com

Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike St, South Parkersburg is honored to serve the Kerr family.

