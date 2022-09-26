Obituary: Ross, Joseph Paul

Joseph Paul Ross, 90, of Parkersburg, died September 25, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by family. He was born on February 26th, 1932, a son of the late Paul H. and Lillian G. Ross (Ruppel).

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Charlotte (Leary) Ross; sons Joseph Ross (Jill) and Timothy Ross (Melissa); grandchildren Tara Amrine (Andy), Courtney Brady (Levi), Megan Workman (John), Rachel Norman (Bryan), Benjamin Ross (Annie), Noah Ross, and Elijah Ross; great-grandchildren Joey, Koen, Emmalynn, Aiden, Isaiah, Jack, Hattie, Ross, Samuel, Alexander, Thomas, and Hannah; sister Mary Caroline Ross (Tom), and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Nancy Neal and her husband, Richard.

Joseph graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1950 and the University of Dayton in 1955.

Military Service took him to several places in America, and with his wife, Charlotte, he was stationed in Leipheim, Germany, from 1956-1957. Their first child, Joseph, was born in Augsburg, Germany. His second child, Timothy, was born in Huntington, WV.

After leaving employment at the National Cash Register for 13 years, he worked for US Food Service for 27 years and retired as a District Sales Manager.

He enjoyed many activities with his family, including camping, boating, hiking the Appalachian Trail, vacations, and watching his sons and grandchildren compete in crew racing, track, cross country, scouting, soccer, basketball, tennis, and dance recitals.

He was an active member of St. Margaret Mary Church, several civic organizations, and River City Runners and Walkers.

A private family viewing and burial will take place for Joseph at Mt. Carmel cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Matthew 25 Food Pantry, St. Margaret Mary Church, 2500 Dudley Ave., Parkersburg, WV.

online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.