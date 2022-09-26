Obituary: Ross, Joseph Paul

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Joseph Paul Ross, 90, of Parkersburg, died September 25, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by family. He was born on February 26th, 1932, a son of the late Paul H. and Lillian G. Ross (Ruppel).

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Charlotte (Leary) Ross; sons Joseph Ross (Jill) and Timothy Ross (Melissa); grandchildren Tara Amrine (Andy), Courtney Brady (Levi), Megan Workman (John), Rachel Norman (Bryan), Benjamin Ross (Annie), Noah Ross, and Elijah Ross; great-grandchildren Joey, Koen, Emmalynn, Aiden, Isaiah, Jack, Hattie, Ross, Samuel, Alexander, Thomas, and Hannah; sister Mary Caroline Ross (Tom), and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Nancy Neal and her husband, Richard.

Joseph graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1950 and the University of Dayton in 1955.

Military Service took him to several places in America, and with his wife, Charlotte, he was stationed in Leipheim, Germany, from 1956-1957. Their first child, Joseph, was born in Augsburg, Germany. His second child, Timothy, was born in Huntington, WV.

After leaving employment at the National Cash Register for 13 years, he worked for US Food Service for 27 years and retired as a District Sales Manager.

He enjoyed many activities with his family, including camping, boating, hiking the Appalachian Trail, vacations, and watching his sons and grandchildren compete in crew racing, track, cross country, scouting, soccer, basketball, tennis, and dance recitals.

He was an active member of St. Margaret Mary Church, several civic organizations, and River City Runners and Walkers.

A private family viewing and burial will take place for Joseph at Mt. Carmel cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Matthew 25 Food Pantry, St. Margaret Mary Church, 2500 Dudley Ave., Parkersburg, WV.

online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A minor hit three cars while being pursued by police.
Juvenile steals ice truck, sending police on a chase
A Wood County Sheriff’s deputy has filed a lawsuit against several Wood County officials...
Wood Co. Sheriff Deputy filed a civil lawsuit naming several members of Wood Co.
Local law enforcement and the FBI worked together to arrest Ivan Burton.
Local law enforcement and the FBI catch well-known drug trafficker
Senior Cassie Bowsher has played on the Ravenswood High School football team for three years....
This is Home: Cassie Bowsher makes history as the first female player to score for Ravenswood football team
Volcano Days Festival returns with new vendors
“It’s been great to become a part of this community and I’ve been really welcomed by the other vendors here,” Volcano days festival sees new vendors after pandemic break

Latest News

Alice Faye Cunningham Obit
Obituary: Cunningham, Alice Faye
Ruth Dailey Obit
Obituary: Dailey, Ruth
Ronald Lee Catlett Obit
Obituary: Catlett, Ronald Lee
Tressie L Starcher Obit
Obituary: Starcher, Tressie L