Obituary: Smith, Mark Alan
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Mark Alan Smith, 65, of Englewood, Florida, passed away September 17, 2022, at his residence.
Service will be Wednesday 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg, with Pastor Adam Myers officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com
