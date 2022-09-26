Obituary: Smith, Mark Alan

Mark Alan Smith, 65, of Englewood, Florida, passed away September 17, 2022, at his residence.

Service will be Wednesday 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg, with Pastor Adam Myers officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

