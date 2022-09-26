Obituary: Smith, Mark Alan

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mark Alan Smith, 65, of Englewood, Florida, passed away September 17, 2022, at his residence.

Service will be Wednesday 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg, with Pastor Adam Myers officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wood County Sheriff’s deputy has filed a lawsuit against several Wood County officials...
Wood Co. Sheriff Deputy filed a civil lawsuit naming several members of Wood Co.
A minor hit three cars while being pursued by police.
Juvenile steals ice truck, sending police on a chase
Local law enforcement and the FBI worked together to arrest Ivan Burton.
Local law enforcement and the FBI catch well-known drug trafficker
Senior Cassie Bowsher has played on the Ravenswood High School football team for three years....
This is Home: Cassie Bowsher makes history as the first female player to score for Ravenswood football team
Volcano Days Festival returns with new vendors
“It’s been great to become a part of this community and I’ve been really welcomed by the other vendors here,” Volcano days festival sees new vendors after pandemic break

Latest News

Julie Annette Ash Obit
Obituary: Ash, Julie Annette
Teresa Ann Casey Obit
Obituary: Casey, Teresa Ann
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Martino, Joseph Thomas
Larry Gene Wells Obit
Obituary: Wells, Larry Gene
Roger Henry Kerr Obit
Obituary: Kerr, Roger Henry