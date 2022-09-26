Obituary: Starcher, Tressie L

Tressie L Starcher, of Mt. Zion, WV, passed away Sept. 24, 2022, at Roane General Hospital, Spencer, WV. She was the daughter of the late James Ray and Bessie Husk Mace. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Ray Mace, two sisters, Tessie and Toots, and an infant sister.

Mrs. Starcher worked for several years for the Calhoun County Committee on Aging as a caregiver. She enjoyed gardening, canning, and working with her flowers and was a friend to all.

She is survived by her husband, Helma Denver Starcher; her children Kenneth Starcher, Dennis (Greta) Starcher, and Roy (Missy) Starcher; grandchildren Carrie (Jimmy) Bell, Tina (David) Marks, Ken (Brandi) Starcher, Ray Starcher, Kenny (Virginia) Starcher, Tressie, and Jessie Starcher, Roy (Courtney) Starcher, Debbie (Mike) Mathes, Helma Starcher, Tiffany Starcher, and Johnny Starcher; 8 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

Per her wishes, there will be no service. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Starcher family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.