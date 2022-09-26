Obituary: Valentine, Clifton Gene

Clifton Gene Valentine, age 93, of Lakeland, FL, departed this life on Saturday, September 18, 2022, in Middleburg Heights, OH. He was born on March 18, 1929, in Smithville, WV, the son of the late Raymond and Vada Scott Valentine.

Cliff was a self-employed Real Estate Broker and a United States Air Force veteran, and he loved and enjoyed his family.

Cliff is survived by his wife of 73 years, Erma Jean Valentine; sons, Clifton Gene Valentine Jr. (Sherrie), Dennis Leon Valentine (Sandy), Michael Joseph Valentine (Sherry), and Patrick Jerome Valentine (Michele); brother, Keith Valentine; sister, Geraldine Valentine Zifchak; grandchildren, Casey Valentine, Corey Valentine, Christopher Valentine (Lara), Mark Valentine, Amy Dackiewicz (Joe), Danielle Reinhard (Josh), Alicia O’Neill (Shane), Patrick Valentine, Kristina Arduini (Derek), Jessica Valentine and Brady Valentine; great-grandchildren, Jace Valentine, Jana Valentine, Jayden Valentine. Jacoby Valentine, Evan Dackiewicz, Owen Dackiewicz, Payton Valentine, Ashlyn Reinhard, Emma Reinhard, Riley O’Neill, and Emmett O’Neill.

In addition to his parents, Cliff was preceded in death by a sister, Eloise Valentine, and a brother, Delford Valentine.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 2:00 PM at the Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, WV, with the Pastor Mike Hardbarger officiating. Burial to follow in the Hardman Chapel Cemetery, Smithville, WV. Visitation will be held from 12 PM until 2 PM on Saturday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at mcculloughraiguelfuneralhome.com

