Obituary: Weekley, Norma J. Sanders

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 26, 2022
Norma J. Sanders Weekley, 83, of Boaz, WV, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born March 2, 1939, in Crellin, MD, a daughter of the late Ray and Dorothy Fries Sanders.

Norma had previously worked in alterations for J.C. Penney and Montgomery Ward. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church of Vienna. Norma enjoyed doing yard work, working in her flower garden, cooking, sewing, crocheting, reading, and bird-watching.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Poff (Allan) of Vienna; brother, Harry Sanders (Norma) of Clarksburg; sister, Janet Kaiser of Frederick, MD; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Norma was proceeded in death by her husband, Ora P. Weekley; four brothers, Ray, Herbert, Harold, and Carlton Sanders; two sisters, Mary Lear and Glendine Jett.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, with Pastor Scott Kapple officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery, Williamstown. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Monday and one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society in memory of Norma. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, is honored to serve the Weekley family.

