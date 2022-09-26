Obituary: Wells, Larry Gene

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 26, 2022
Larry Gene Wells, age 71, of Caldwell, OH, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, OH. He was born March 19, 1951, in Cambridge, OH, a son of the late Chalmer C. and Dorothy L. Danford Wells.

He was a member of the Faith Baptist Church in Belle Valley, OH. He enjoyed golfing and playing croquet in his free time. Larry was most happy spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was an honorary Caldwell Volunteer Fireman. He retired from the Village of Caldwell as the Water Department Superintendent following many years of service.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister Betty L. Wells and brother-in-law John Dowler.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Deborah (Burbacher) Wells, whom he married on August 19, 1978; one daughter, Chasity (Chad) Schmelzenbach, one son, Jason (Jamie) Wells, and five grandsons, Andrew (Taylor) Hannum, Alexander (Madison) Hannum, Jacob Wells, Dawson Schmelzenbach, and Christopher Schmelzenbach, one granddaughter, Lucy Wells, two great-grandsons, Wyatt Hannum and Waylon Hannum, and one great-granddaughter, Odessa Rose Hannum, one great-granddaughter to make an appearance in January. One sister, Cheryl Dowler, one twin brother, Garry (Joni) Wells, and beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Cremation will be observed, and the family will receive friends for a Celebration of Larry’s Life held Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 1:00 to 6:00 PM at his daughter Chasity’s Home, 49469 Newt Oliver Road, Caldwell, OH 43724. Inurnment will be held at Eastern Cemetery in Summerfield, OH, at a later date. Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724, has been entrusted to care for the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed in Larry’s Memory to the Caldwell Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 24, Caldwell, OH, OH 43724 or the Larry Wells Family c/o Chandler Funeral Home to be used for a memorial plaque set in his memory in the Village of Caldwell. Please join us in remembering Larry by visiting his memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net

