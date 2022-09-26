Sweetapple farm opens it’s doors for the 23rd year

Sweetapple farm
Sweetapple farm(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the cool weather and fall holidays approach Sweetapple farm opens it’s doors for the 23rd season.

The farm has hay rides, pumpkin patches, a corn maze, build-your-own scarecrow and many other family friendly activities.

Owner, Mona Barrett says after 23 years the joy of seeing so many people enjoy something she puts her heart and soul in is rewarding and keeps her going every year.

“It’s a family atmosphere and the joy of going through the corn maze and playing the different games. Also our nursery rhyme garden, they spend a lot of time up there. We have an herb garden and people check the herbs out and of course our animals,” Owner, Mona Barrett said.

The farm will keep it’s doors open through October on the weekends.

