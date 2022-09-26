Two defendants allegedly connected to ‘Whitey’ Bulger death to be arraigned

James "Whitey" Bulger (Sept. 3, 1929 - Oct. 30, 2018) (AP Photo/U.S. Marshals Service, File)
James "Whitey" Bulger (Sept. 3, 1929 - Oct. 30, 2018) (AP Photo/U.S. Marshals Service, File)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Two of the three defendants allegedly connected with the prison beating death of James “Whitey” Bulger will be arraigned in Clarksburg.

Fotios Geas and Paul J. DeCologero are scheduled to be arraigned.

Geas will be arraigned on Sept. 30 at 10:30 a.m., and DeCologero will be arraigned on Oct. 26 at 1 p.m.

The third defendant, Sean McKinnon, was arraigned last week and pleaded not guilty.

Both are scheduled to be arraigned before U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Kleeh.

Geas and DeCologero are accused of striking Bulger in the head multiple times and causing his death in October of 2018 while all were incarcerated at United States Penitentiary Hazleton in Bruceton Mills.

In addition to the conspiracy charge, officials said Geas and DeCologero have been charged with aiding and abetting first degree murder, along with assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Geas faces a separate charge for murder by a federal inmate serving a life sentence, officials said.

Geas is still incarcerated at USP Hazelton. DeCologero is no longer being held at USP Hazelton but remains housed in the federal prison system.

Bulger was 89 years old when he died.

