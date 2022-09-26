WV DOT holds hiring event to create more local jobs

By Kheron Alston
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Transportation held a hiring event Monday afternoon.

In the first hour of the event over 40 people showed up looking for work.

The department were looking to hire positions such as equipment operators, mechanics, ground workers and more.

HR Manager Bridget Buffington says she is hoping todays events not only create local jobs but also help build a better community.

“We hope that it will be a very positive impact on the community, not only on the economy but also on the infrastructure and the road system itself,” Buffington said.

For more information on how to find a job you can visit the WVDOT website.

