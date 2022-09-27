Artsbridge begins second tour of live arts performances

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the first fall since before the pandemic Artsbridge live art performances have returned to Wood County Schools.

The performances are a fun but educational way to pique the interest of elementary schoolers.

“These performances let us immerse our students in the arts. Throughout their academic careers they’ll have a variety of things concerts, dance, ballet, symphony and all of this gives them exposure and when you hear it in person and get to ask questions perhaps we pique interest in the student that may be interested in arts that has never had a chance to see it before,” Ashlee Beatty, Wood County Director of Curriculum and Instruction said.

They are also in hopes that with that piqued interest it could also bring opportunity to those students.

“Interest brings opportunity so they go home and ask questions about opportunities to them. When we have art classes in school they may think this is for me. When we have band opportunities they may have more interest in the music aspect as well so I think it piques their interest and encourages to explore something they might have never thought about trying.” Beatty said.

For poet Allan Wolf bringing the students an understanding of art while making it fun is what is important to him.

“When you’re entertaining a group of kids to not only give them a haha but also an aha and so when we talk about arts education we’re not only talking about using education to teach specific concepts we’re allowing them to immerse themselves in the experience of science or mathematics,” Wolf said.

In order for Wolf to get where he is today and help educate the students he had to start somewhere and for him this passion started as a kid.

“I became interested in performing poetry when I was a kid and I just knew that words and movements went together,” Wolf said.

