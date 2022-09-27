Fruits of Labor owner uses national spotlight to showcase cafe’s mission

America's Best Restaurants visits Fruits of Labor in Beckley
America's Best Restaurants visits Fruits of Labor in Beckley(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Tammy Jordan, President of Fruits of Labor, Inc., has long advocated for those who are working to better themselves. For over the last decade her business, which has four locations across southern West Virginia, has employed and empowered those both previously incarcerated and in recovery.

So, when Jordan got the opportunity for her cafe to be highlighted on America’s Best Restaurants, she didn’t use it as a chance to promote the food, but rather to show the country what her staff has accomplished.

“Being able to see the opportunity to expand the impact that we are having through our mission to be able to reach deeply into other communities and to have other communities celebrate our students is just, it’s a fantastic opportunity.”

This attitude is exactly what caught the attention of Luis Rivera, one of America’s Best Restaurant’s hosts. He was present on Tuesday, September 27, as the national company was filming at Fruits of Labor’s Beckley location.

“I talked to Tammy a couple of times on the phone and even on Zoom, and I just love her vibrancy and her jovialness,” said Rivera. “She’s so excited. That makes me excited.”

And even closer to home, Jordan’s drive touches those she sees and works with every day. Just ask Casey Hicks, one of her employees.

“Tammy is like the most humble person I’ve ever met, and just to see like somebody recognize not only her but us, it just- it means a whole lot.”

America’s Best Restaurants was not able to state when the episode featuring Fruits of Labor will air, but they said to stay up to date on americasbestrestaurants.com.

