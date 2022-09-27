Two men arrested in connection to death of Terrance Mills Jr.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Two more people are facing charges in connection with the death of Terrance Mills Junior back in May.

George Justin Smith, and Donavon McCune, are facing multiple charges in connection with the death of Terrance Mills Junior.

Both were indicted on murder, robbery and other charges by The Wood County Grand Jury.

Mills, who is from Parkersburg was found dead on Covert Street back in May.

Lieutenant Mike Stalnaker with the Parkersburg Police Department says over the last couple of months officials tracked and gathered information using cellphones to help verify information.

“So we had got to the point where we believe we had enough that we had gathered information that we have gathered between the time of the crime until presently, that we were able to present this. We felt we had enough evidence to indict Mr. McCune and Mr. Smith. That we had gained enough information over the last couple of months.”

Lt. Stalnaker said they have received some DNA evidence from the WV state police lab but are waiting for more. He says helping the families of crimes is what’s important.

“We want to find that closure for the family and to obviously prevent future crimes. We’re pretty fortunate that our solvability rate for violent crimes here and you know, we want to maintain that.”

Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said the arrests were a group effort.

“It was a cumulative effort to provide a little bit of relief to the family, to make the community more safe and to make sure the right thing was done. And it was to the effort of the gentlemen sitting beside me and a lot more that aren’t and I’m very appreciative of that.”



Dezaray Roberts was arrested on murder charges back in May.

All three suspects are being held without bond.

