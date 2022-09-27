Low cost rabies vaccination will be in Little Hocking, Ohio

By Phyllis Smith
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio (WTAP) - A low-cost rabies vaccine clinic will be at the Little Hocking Township Park State Route 124 on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 12 P.M. to 1:30 p.m.

The vaccinations will cost $10. The Washington County Health Department says the goal of the clinic is to provide the important service to members of the community who may have difficulty affording it at a veterinary clinic, where additional expenses like office visit fees may apply.

Both dogs and cats may be vaccinated at the clinic. Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier. All pets must be 12 weeks of age or older.

