Mock farmers market program helps kids learn about healthy living

BELPRE, OH. (WTAP) -

Belpre’s 4th graders got to go home with some fresh fruits and vegetables after experiencing a mock educational farmers market today.

The OSU Washington County Junior Farmers Market program gives students the opportunity to get hands on experience and knowledge in farming, fresh produce, and healthy living.

According to a news release, the aim of the program is for students to learn about healthy eating, healthy lifestyles, and the importance of buying local.

Each of the 4th graders got five dollars in tokens to buy fresh, local produce.

Booths were set up for the students to sample different fresh foods including spring vs summer seasons’ honey, fresh salsa, drinks, and canned foods.

They also were taught about soils and given vegetable seeds.

Testing Food wasn’t the only activity as students got to learn and practice yoga as well.

This year, the program is 100% sponsored by Hungry Solutions MOV.

They set up at schools throughout Washington County.

There are six, one for each district. If there is more than one elementary school in a district, the schools will bus into the location, according to Marcus McCartney, the Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator at the OSU extension.

The students were sent home with an apron, a tote, and fresh fruits and vegetables.

The program’s next stop will be on September 29th at Lowell Elementary and St. Mary Catholic.

Then, on October 4th, Marietta Elementary and Newport Elementary.

