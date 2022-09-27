Obituary: Baker, David Lewis

David Lewis Baker, 84, of Athens, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 25th, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, surrounded by family.

He was born in Lower Salem, Ohio, on June 30th, 1938. David graduated from Salem Liberty High School in 1956. After being high school sweethearts, he married Bette Lou Baker (Davis) on November 9th,1958, and they had one son, Steven Lewis Baker.

David served in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1958 and was in the Navy Reserves from 1958 to 1962. He was a member of the Free and Accepted Masons of Ohio Aurelius Lodge 308 Maxburg Ohio for 60 years, the Athens Elks Lodge #973 for 44 years, and the Valley of Cambridge Scottish Rite for 55 years. He served as the Exalted Ruler of the Athens Elks Lodge from 1983 - 1984 and was a Past Master of the Aurelis Lodge 308. He worked as an Ohio State Highway Patrolman for 11 years and as a Claims Adjuster with Grange Insurance before retiring.

If one were to ask David how he was doing, he was always known to reply with, “Oh, fair to middling.” He enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid Ohio State fan and would always be sure to watch their football and basketball games on TV. David was an intelligent man who did math figures for fun on any blank paper within his reach. He also loved to sing and was known to have a song for any word, even if he made it up on the spot.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Bernice Clara and Eric Leroy Baker; his brother Garry Allen Baker; his brothers-in-law Richard Ullman, Richard “Dickie” Davis, and Roger Davis.

He is survived by his spouse Bette Baker; his son Steven (Tracy) Baker; his two grandchildren Haley (Kyle Barstow) Baker and Eric Baker; his sister Patty Ullman; his cousin Glenn (Claretta) Baker, who was like a brother to him; his sisters in law Barbara (Bob) Henthorne, and Martha Davis; his close friends Don and Janine Scurlock; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Viewings will be held both in Athens and Marietta, Ohio. The Athens viewing will be held at Hughes Moquin Funeral Home, 168 Morris Avenue, on Thursday, Sept. 29th, from 2:00 - 4:00 PM and 6:00 - 8:00 PM, with a service by the Elks Lodge at 7:00 PM. The Marietta viewing will be held at Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, 408 Front Street, on Friday, Sept. 30th from 10:00 - 12:00 PM, followed by a Masonic service, then the funeral and graveside service immediately following.

The family would like to give special thanks to the medical professionals at Riverside Methodist Hospital for providing David with the utmost care.

David was so loved and will be sorely missed by his family and all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Athens Elks Lodge #973 for student scholarships funds and Rising Suns Non-Profit Pharmacy in Athens or to a charity of one’s choosing in David’s name.

