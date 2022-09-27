Obituary: Briggs, Karen Sue

Karen Sue Briggs, 58, of Parkersburg, passed away September 24, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.

She was born July 24, 1964, in Parkersburg, the daughter of Zelda Jean Briggs. She enjoyed music, watching movies, and playing card games and never met a stranger. Karen was a member of The Cross Church in Parkersburg.

In addition to her mother, Karen is survived by three brothers, Michael Briggs, Tony Briggs, and Mark Valentine (Robin Barker), all of Parkersburg.

She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Rudy Valentine.

There will be no visitation or services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Briggs family.

