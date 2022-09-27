Salvation Army starting Angel Tree program early this year

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Salvation Army is looking to get a head start on spreading the Christmas cheer to families in the area.

The Salvation Army is starting its Angel Tree program early for those needing to apply.

Officials with the organization say that a lot of this is due to the recession and inflation that might make it difficult for families in the area to provide gifts for their children.

Salvation Army commanding officer, Anthony Rowe says that wants to make sure that children in the area get this opportunity. As he knows what it’s like to need the Angel Tree for Christmas time.

“I’ll say this again like I’ve always said, I came through the Angel Tree program to the Salvation Army. My family didn’t have anything. My father worked tirelessly and if it wasn’t for the Salvation Army and the community around us, we wouldn’t have had Christmas,” says Rowe.

The Salvation Army is currently taking applications for appointments in mid-October.

Appointments to meet for the Angel Tree program will be taking place on October 10-14 and a makeup date on October 17 from 5-8 p.m.

To apply for the program, you can dial 304-485-4529 for the non-profit.

