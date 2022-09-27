September Jan Dils Golden Apple Award winner- Sherry Morris

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At a presentation Tuesday morning in the school gymnasium, Martin Elementary School second grade teacher Sherry Morris was presented the Jan Dils Golden Apple Award winner for September.

Morris has been a teacher for 37 years and has been at Martin Elementary School since their doors opened in the fall of 1994.

Morris is known for teaching from the heart. She has former students request her for their children. She gives her students love, structure, and plenty of encouragement.

She sets goals for her students and plans wonderful activities when they meet a goal such as putting a blanket on their desk and making a tent they can sit in all day.

Winner of the Golden Apple Award, Sherry Morris, and WTAP's Morning News Anchor, Andrew Noll after she received her award! (Andrew Noll)

Morris spoke about what it means to her to receive the Golden Apple Award.

“Heartfelt because I know it came from the heart. The nomination came from the heart too and to be recognized by somebody that saw it from behind the scenes too and knows the work that goes into it,” Morris said.

If you would like to nominate your favorite teacher from your school you can head over to wtap.com and click on the features and contests tab.

There you can find the Golden Apple section and nominate a teacher for next month!

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.