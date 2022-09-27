Student Athlete of the Week: Brady Illar
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -
Brady Illar, a senior from St. Marys high school is our Jan Dils student athlete of the week.
As a dual sport athlete, Brady has found a nice balance between a full schedule of baseball, football and education.
Brady was named as a captain this year for the Blue Devils football team and that honor was a dream come true for him.
As a senior, Brady has been applying to colleges trying to pursue his baseball career at the next level.
