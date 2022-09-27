Troopers: 71-year-old woman killed in rollover car crash in Athens County

MILLFIELD, Ohio (WTAP) -Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Athens Post are investigating a one-vehicle rollover crash involving a GMC van.

The crash happened on CR 27, (Millfield Road) in Athens County. Janet F. McCoy was going east on CR 27 at 5:15 p.m.

Troopers say McCoy drove off the right side of the road and hit a guard rail, a traffic sign, a utility pole, and a tree before overturning. The van landed on its top in Sunday Creek.

McCoy was pronounced dead on the scene by an investigator from the Athens County Coroner’s Office.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in this crash, according to troopers.

McCoy was 71 years old and from Millfield.

