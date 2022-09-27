Two men arrested in murder investigation of Terrance Mills Junior

By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Parkersburg Police Department, two men have been arrested for the murder of Terrance Mills Junior on May 17, 2022.

George Justin Smith, also known as Justin Keel, 21 of Columbus, Ohio, and Donavon Tyler McCune, 23, of Parkersburg, has been indicted by the Wood County Grand Jury for Murder, Robbery 1st degree, Presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Wanton Endangerment with a Firearm and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

On September 26, detectives served the indictment on McCune while he was at Wood County Magistrate Court on an unrelated matter. Detectives located and arrested Smith without incident during the evening of September 26 in Parkersburg.

Smith and McCune will have arraignment dates set in the near future in Wood County Circuit Court. At this time, both are being held with no bond.

Dezaray Roberts of Vienna is also being held on murder charges. According to the complaint on May 19, Roberts admitted to contacting and setting up a drug deal with Mills on May 17. That deal was between Mills and two other men. The plan was for the two men to rob Mills and split the proceeds with Roberts.

She is currently being held without bond.

