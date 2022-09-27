Woman flown to the hospital after crash involving a school bus on SR 339

By Phyllis Smith
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff says there was a wreck on Tuesday on SR 339 in Barlow. It involved a Warren Local Schools bus and a car.

The bus was empty except for the driver. The sheriff says a woman in the car named Susan Morris was airlifted to a hospital in Columbus.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. WTAP has called the Marietta post of the OSHP to learn more about how the crash happened.

