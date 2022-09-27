Woman flown to the hospital after crash involving a school bus on SR 339

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff says there was a wreck on Tuesday on SR 339 in Barlow. It involved a Warren Local Schools bus and a car.

The bus was empty except for the driver. The sheriff says a woman in the car named Susan Morris was airlifted to a hospital in Columbus.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. WTAP has called the Marietta post of the OSHP to learn more about how the crash happened.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.