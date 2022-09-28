City of Parkersburg is rewarded $1.2 million in Home ARP funding

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The HOME American Rescue Plan has rewarded the City of Parkersburg with $1.2 million in HOME-ARP funding.

The funding must benefit residents who qualify through surveys given by the state.

The city is still in the beginning stages of the surveys so no exact timetable was given for when the money will be disbursed.

The city will not make a decision on what to do with the money until the surveys are complete. But the HOME ARP funding will help address many areas of concern throughout the city.

“It can be used for assistance getting groceries to heating and utility bills or we can use it to build a shelter of some kind. Specifically for non-congregate shelters or we can use it for tenant based rental assistance,” Development Projects Administrator, Drew Thomas said.

