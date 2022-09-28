City of Parkersburg is rewarded $1.2 million in Home ARP funding

WTAP News @ 6
By Kheron Alston
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The HOME American Rescue Plan has rewarded the City of Parkersburg with $1.2 million in HOME-ARP funding.

The funding must benefit residents who qualify through surveys given by the state.

The city is still in the beginning stages of the surveys so no exact timetable was given for when the money will be disbursed.

The city will not make a decision on what to do with the money until the surveys are complete. But the HOME ARP funding will help address many areas of concern throughout the city.

“It can be used for assistance getting groceries to heating and utility bills or we can use it to build a shelter of some kind. Specifically for non-congregate shelters or we can use it for tenant based rental assistance,” Development Projects Administrator, Drew Thomas said.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A minor hit three cars while being pursued by police.
Juvenile steals ice truck, sending police on a chase
Two men arrested in murder investigation
Two men arrested in murder investigation of Terrance Mills Junior
Belpre interim chief sworn in
New Belpre Chief of Police sworn in
Julie Annette Ash Obit
Obituary: Ash, Julie Annette
Local law enforcement and the FBI worked together to arrest Ivan Burton.
Local law enforcement and the FBI catch well-known drug trafficker

Latest News

Police Lights MGN
Woman flown to the hospital after crash involving a school bus on SR 339
Artsbridge performances
Artsbridge begins second tour of live arts performances
Two more people are facing charges this evening in connection with the death of Terrance Mills...
Two men arrested in connection to death of Terrance Mills Jr.
The OSU Washington County Junior Farmers Market program gives students the opportunity to get...
Mock farmers market program helps kids learn about healthy living