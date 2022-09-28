Governor Jim Justice stops in Beckley to talk about Amendment 2


Amendment 2 explained by Jim Justice.
Amendment 2 explained by Jim Justice.
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - This November, West Virginia voters will decide on Amendment Two.

It would give state lawmakers the ability to eliminate the personal property tax on vehicles.

In addition, the legislature would be granted permission to exempt businesses from paying taxes on things like machinery and equipment.

Governor Jim Justice was in Beckley on Monday, September 26th, to speak out against the amendment.

He says the loss of revenue for cities and counties would be detrimental.

Justice also argues the move may crush another pet project of his.

Governor Jim Justice, West Virginia

“I mean at the end of the day any little hiccup and we’ve got trouble. Amendment 2 will extinguish the possibility forever, forever, in getting rid of our personal income tax. Getting rid of our personal income tax will give us growth and opportunity all across the state.”

Those who support Amendment Two say the measure would only attract more industry to the Mountain State.

The West Virginia Manufacturers Association cites a recent study -- that the group says shows the state is at a disadvantage due to taxes on business equipment.

“It’s been in our Constitution for the past 90 years, that the cities and counties keep their property taxes,” says Dave Hardy, Secretary of Revenue, West Virginia.

Voting is on November 8th, 2022.

Amendment 2 explained in detail.
Amendment 2 explained in detail.

