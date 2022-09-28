Local veteran gets surprise of a lifetime with free roof

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - “We were scammed out of 12 grand for a roof we never got and honestly if we hadn’t won this giveaway, I don’t know how we would’ve afforded to put one on,” said Robert Holt, a veteran of the Marine Corps.

Robert Holt is the winner of this year’s free roofing give away hosted by Titan Roofing and ABC Supply Company.

Holt served 8 years in the Marine Corps., and he’s also an active member in his community.

He’s so active that he was nominated 10 times by the little league team he coaches.

“I don’t even think he knew people were nominating him, so it was a nice surprise,” said Crystal Holt, Robert’s wife.

“We try to instill values in the kids that we coach and so for them and their parents and other coaches to look at me the way that they do and want to nominate me for something like this its a real honor,” Robert said.

Titan Roofing had one more surprise for the Holt family to go along with their new roof.

Appalachian Seamless is helping with the project by gifting brand new gutters.

“It’s all about people who help people help people and anything we can do to help somebody is just an honor and we love doing it,” James Sanders, Owner of Titan Roofing, said.

“I’m excited it’s great I am real appreciative to everyone who nominated me and titan roofing and the company for doing this,” Robert said.

The roof will be finished by the end of the day Thursday.

Robert is the second veteran to be surprised with a new roof. Gregory Klages is the other winner of the free roof.

If you know someone who deserves or needs a new roof, you can nominate them for the next giveaway starting April of 2023.

