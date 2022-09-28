Marietta City Water Department is handling a water main break on Front Street, affecting the city’s West Side

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to the Marietta, Ohio Facebook page, the City Water Department is handling a 12″ water main break Wednesday morning on Front Street. This also includes a main that runs across the river to the city’s West Side. The post says if you are experiencing low or no water pressure in this area, they are working hard to resolve the issue.

In an update sent to us by Amy Tucker, the IT Manager for Marietta, via email around 1:30 p.m., the water main break on Front Street includes residents and businesses on Front Street from Putnam Street to Sacra Via, the entire lower West Side of the city, and any adjacent areas that lost water pressure. Repairs are expected to be made by 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. From there, a boil advisory will be put into effect. Boil Advisories typically last 24 hours.

Please call 740-374-6864 with any questions.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.