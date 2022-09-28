Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department offering bivalent COVID-19 boosters

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department says its offices have received doses of the Moderna bivalent booster vaccine for COVID-19 for those 18 and older.

COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are important for maintaining protection against severe illness, hospitalization or death from the virus that causes COVID-19.

The health department says all individuals should receive their initial primary series before receiving the bivalent booster. If they have recently had another COVID booster, they should be two months past receiving that dose.

Everyone is recommended to visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Due Date Calculator, on the DHHR’s COVID website as well as on movhd.com to see when they are eligible for the bivalent booster and visit vaccines.gov/search to find out what locations currently have the Moderna or Pfizer bivalent.

Call 304-485-7374 to make an appointment to get the bivalent booster at a Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department location.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.