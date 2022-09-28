Multiple arrests made by Athens County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, four people were arrested on September 27 after law enforcement responded to the residence of Athens County resident Jeffrey Kiser for a report of drug activity, possession of stolen property, and numerous people living on the property with warrants.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force, investigators from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, and agents from the Athens Office of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority responded to the scene.

Jeffrey Kiser, 54, was arrested for violation of parole. He was charged with aggravated possession of drugs. He’s being held on a $5,000 cash/surety bond.

Jeffrey Kiser (Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail)

Dale Canter, 41, of Hamden, was arrested on a warrant issued by Hocking County for theft. A misdemeanor in the first degree. Canter is being held with no bond.

Dale Canter (Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail)

Jerry Smith, 39, of The Plains, was arrested for violating parole. He is being held on no bond.

Jerry Smith (Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail)

Kayla Riddle, 29, of Athens, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant issued by Athens County for theft. A felony in the fourth degree. She is also charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle. Riddle is being held without bond.

Kayla Riddle (Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail)

All four suspects are being held at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

According to the news release, Athens County Children Services were called to the scene regarding the well-being of a child found in a bed near seized items. The Athens County Dog Warden also responded to assist with a dog suffering from a severe foot injury and having difficulty walking.

More charges are expected to be filed in connection with the investigation.

