Obituary: Davis, Donald Lamar

Donald Lamar Davis, 97, of Belpre, died September 24, 2022, at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky, OH.

Donald was born October 15, 1924, in Jackson, OH, and was the son of the late Benjamin Ellis and Laura Evans Davis.

Donald graduated from Jackson High School and joined the Marines serving in WWII. Following his military service, he graduated from Ohio University with a business degree and worked for Superior Meat Company as a salesman. He was a member of St. Marks United Methodist Church. Donald was one of the founding members of the Civitan Club and served as a member for several years. Donald was a sports enthusiast and fan of Belpre sports and loved attending all Belpre Schools sporting events when he was able. He was also a fan of the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Reds, and the Ohio State Buckeyes, where he served 30 years as a Red Coat. Donald enjoyed playing golf.

Donald is survived by his son Skip Davis (Sally) of Huron, OH; grandchildren Megan Tansey (Kevin), Katie Manchin (Rock), Lauren Davis, and John Davis; 5 great-grandchildren Wyatt, Riley, and Ellie Tansey and Lanie and Rock Manchin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Melba Elizabeth Davis, son Steve Davis and a brother Harold Davis.

A memorial service will be at 11 am Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, with Rev. David Hubbard officiating.

Inurnment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery Belpre with military honors.

Visitation will be from 10-11 am on Friday. Online condolences may be sent at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.