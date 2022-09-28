Obituary: Haught, Charlotte Ann

Charlotte Ann Haught, 79, of Vienna, WV, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 27th, 2022.

She departed from the Camden Clark Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born November 22nd, 1942, in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late Katherine Cook Curry and John Curry.

Charlotte had previously worked for the Shell Chemical Plant, where she met her loving husband (Darrell) and Watsons Department Store. She was deeply devoted to her family, loved animals, and advocated for the Parkersburg Humane Society. Charlotte was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church of Parkersburg, gave many years of service to the Mid-Ohio Valley Tennis Association, was a formerly active member of the Vienna Womanâ€™s Club, and a former member of the Red Hatters Association.

Charlotte is survived by her dear husband of 58 years, Darrell L. Haught; her daughters, Sandy Haught of Cincinnati, OH, and Becky Casto (Jody) of Vienna, WV; and her granddaughter, Ashley Casto of Vienna, WV.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Katherine, and her stepfather, John Curry.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 1st, 2022 1:00 pm at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home of Vienna.

Graveside service will be observed at the Parkersburg Memorial Gardens located behind P.H.S. Visitation will be Friday 5-7 pm and Saturday 12-1 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkersburg Humane Society in memory of Charlotte A. Haught.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Haught family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.