Obituary: Lynch, Mary Elizabeth

Surrounded by her loving family, Mary Elizabeth Lynch, 76, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Dave and Ruth Moore Gayheart. The daughter of a military family, she attended school in Aviano, Italy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son Archie Bain.

Growing up a Baptist, she devoted her life to her home and family. She enjoyed quilting, collecting dolls, arranging flowers, gardening, and canning the fruits of her labor.

She is survived by her husband, James Lynch; her children Thomas (Marie) Bain, Ruth (Frederick) Erhardt, Jerry (Tina) Bain, and Jon (Missy) Bain; siblings Bobby Brown, Rick Brown, and Anthony Gayheart; 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and scores of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV. Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the funeral home at 11:00 am with Rev John Larrison officiating. Interment will follow at Mayberry New Home Cemetery. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Lynch and Bain families.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.