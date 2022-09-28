Obituary: Smith, Fred Thomas

Fred Thomas Smith, 97, of Palestine, WV, passed away at home following a brief illness.  Born in Lorain County, Ohio, he was the son of the late Melville and Anna Bruhler Smith.  He attended Elyria High School and later took some college classes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers, Clifford, Perry, and Robert.

Mr. Smith was a proud Marine Corps veteran of WWII and proudly served on Guam and Iwo Jima. He worked as a building contractor and an auto mechanic. He enjoyed woodworking, making cars, and train engines.  He often donated his wood creations to benefits that were helping raise money for those in need. He was a member of the VFW, Marine Corps League, and the American Legion.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Frances Smith.

Per his wishes, he will be cremated with no service.  Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Smith family.

