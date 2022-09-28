Obituary: Thorn, Pauline

Pauline Thorn, 85, of Belpre, died September 25, 2022, at Rockland Ridge in Belpre, surrounded by her family.

Pauline was born December 11, 1936, in Parkersburg and was the daughter of the late Robert Paul and Geneva Christine Snyder Lucas.

Pauline had worked in the cafeteria for the Bureau of Public Debt and was a past member of the Belpre Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Pauline enjoyed baking and decorating cakes, sewing, and playing bingo.

Pauline is survived by her children Debra Thorn-Proctor (Brian) of TX, Sandy Harpold (Rocky) of Belpre, Gary Thorn of Belpre, and Melischa Cowdery (Bruce) of Belpre; four grandchildren, Jason Feick, Joey Thorn, Miracle Lockhart, and Amanda Thorn; 8 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters Barbara Vance, Faye Sheets and Deloris Jackson; brothers Bill Lucas, Ronnie Snyder and Donnie Snyder.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Harold Thorn, her son Bobby Thorn and several brothers and sisters.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice and the staff of Rockland Ridge for their wonderful care.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley or to the Belpre EMS.

Funeral services will be 1 pm Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre.

Burial will follow at Rockland Cemetery Belpre.

The visitation will be Friday from 5-7 pm.

