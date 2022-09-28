Ohio man pleads guilty to crimes involving an eight-month-old in Morgan County

HNN File
HNN File(Generic Image)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio. (WTAP) -According to a press release from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, on September 19, Zachariah Wicker was brought before the Morgan County Common Pleas Court for sentencing after previously pleading guilty to one count of Rape and ten counts of Pandering Obscenities involving a Minor. That is 11 total counts Wicker pleaded guilty to.

Morgan County Sheriff Douglas McGrath previously reported that on the late afternoon of Sunday, April 19, 2020, the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a residence located in the Rosefarm area of York Township. The search warrant was a product of a weekend investigation into a case of child sexual abuse and child pornography involving an 8-month-old infant.

The suspect, Wicker, who was 21 years old at the time, was arrested and subsequently charged with one count of Rape, a felony of the first degree, and ten counts of Pandering Obscenities involving a Minor. Each of those charges is a felony of the second degree.

Wicker was sentenced as follows: two years minimum on each of the ten counts of Pandering, to be served consecutively to each other (20 years). The sentence for the single count of Rape was 15 years to Life, to be run concurrently with the sentence from the ten counts of Pandering. For computation purposes, the stated prison term will be 20 years to Life.

Zachariah Wicker
Zachariah Wicker(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights MGN
Woman flown to the hospital after crash involving a school bus on SR 339
Son accepts “Hometown Hero” award on behalf of his dad at Fort Frye football game
Son accepts “Hometown Hero” award on behalf of his dad at Fort Frye football game
Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
Williamstown bleacher project
Williamstown vs. St. Marys football game moved to Stadium Field after setbacks with Williamstown’s new home stands
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Multiple arrests made by Athens County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force

Latest News

Parkersburg H.S. Care Closet looking for more food and clothes donations
Parkersburg H.S. Care Closet looking for more food and clothes donations
Ritchie Co. Schools to get new superintendent Nov. 1
Ritchie Co. Schools to get new superintendent Nov. 1
Patrolman Lauryn Birchfield and Gabo
Beckley PD sees first woman officer certified as K-9 handler
Meanwhile, two candidates vying to represent the Southern Regional Jail’s district, 45th, were...
W.Va. house candidates call for reform in recruiting and retaining correctional officers
Morgantown High students walked out of class today to protest the flags being banned in schools.
Students in walkout reportedly threatened with suspension by teachers, superintendent says