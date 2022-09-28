Ohio man pleads guilty to crimes involving an eight-year-old in Morgan County

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio. (WTAP) -According to a press release from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, on September 19, Zachariah Wicker was brought before the Morgan County Common Pleas Court for sentencing after previously pleading guilty to one count of Rape and ten counts of Pandering Obscenities involving a Minor. That is 11 total counts Wicker pleaded guilty to.

Morgan County Sheriff Douglas McGrath previously reported that on the late afternoon of Sunday, April 19, 2020, the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a residence located in the Rosefarm area of York Township. The search warrant was a product of a weekend investigation into a case of child sexual abuse and child pornography involving an 8-month-old infant.

The suspect, Wicker, who was 21 years old at the time, was arrested and subsequently charged with one count of Rape, a felony of the first degree, and ten counts of Pandering Obscenities involving a Minor. Each of those charges is a felony of the second degree.

Wicker was sentenced as follows: two years minimum on each of the ten counts of Pandering, to be served consecutively to each other (20 years). The sentence for the single count of Rape was 15 years to Life, to be run concurrently with the sentence from the ten counts of Pandering. For computation purposes, the stated prison term will be 20 years to Life.

Zachariah Wicker (Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

