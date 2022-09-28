Parkersburg City Council approves new police department position focusing on crimes against children

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg City Council unanimously voted to add a new police department position focusing on crimes against children. Whoever fills the new position will be titled the Child Abuse and Exploitation Investigation Specialist.

City Council Member Wendy Tuck said the future hire will have specific training in interviewing, researching, and investigating crimes against children. This could include internet crimes as well as other kinds of abuse and trafficking.

“So many services are geared towards helping children - DHHR, some of the foster care agencies - and I just see this as another step towards investigating crimes against children and bringing them to successful prosecution,” she said.

Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board clarified that crimes against children is not an out of control problem in the area. This legislation is rather a preventive measure. The police department already has a detective that specializes in child exploitation and internet crimes against children. Whoever fills the new position will assist that detective.

