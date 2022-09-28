Parkersburg Lions Club packed up a truck filled with collected eyeglasses for those in need

Over 35,000 eyeglasses have been collected to help those in need
Over 35,000 eyeglasses have been collected to help those in need(Andrew Noll)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Lions Club packed up a truck full of recycled eyeglasses that the Mid-Ohio Valley collected Wednesday morning.

The Lions Club collected over 35,000 eyeglasses from the community to bring to Roanoke, Virginia to a recycling center to distribute the eyeglasses around the world.

This is the first time since the pandemic has started that the Parkersburg Lions Club has been able to ship out the recycled eyeglasses for people who are in need of them.

The Treasurer of the Parkersburg Lions Club, Larry Johnson, spoke about why they collect eyeglasses for others nationwide.

”Just helping folks, helping folks around the world in this case. it is part of our mission, it’s service. it is kind of what we do. it involves sight, which is one of our major priorities,” Johnson said.

While in Roanoke, the eyeglasses will be cleaned, refracted, and stored before being sent out to those who need them worldwide.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights MGN
Woman flown to the hospital after crash involving a school bus on SR 339
Two men arrested in murder investigation
Two men arrested in murder investigation of Terrance Mills Junior
Belpre interim chief sworn in
New Belpre Chief of Police sworn in
A minor hit three cars while being pursued by police.
Juvenile steals ice truck, sending police on a chase
Troopers: 71-year-old woman killed in rollover car crash in Athens County

Latest News

HOME ARP
City of Parkersburg is rewarded $1.2 million in Home ARP funding
Police Lights MGN
Woman flown to the hospital after crash involving a school bus on SR 339
Artsbridge performances
Artsbridge begins second tour of live arts performances
Two more people are facing charges this evening in connection with the death of Terrance Mills...
Two men arrested in connection to death of Terrance Mills Jr.