Parkersburg Lions Club packed up a truck filled with collected eyeglasses for those in need

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Lions Club packed up a truck full of recycled eyeglasses that the Mid-Ohio Valley collected Wednesday morning.

The Lions Club collected over 35,000 eyeglasses from the community to bring to Roanoke, Virginia to a recycling center to distribute the eyeglasses around the world.

This is the first time since the pandemic has started that the Parkersburg Lions Club has been able to ship out the recycled eyeglasses for people who are in need of them.

The Treasurer of the Parkersburg Lions Club, Larry Johnson, spoke about why they collect eyeglasses for others nationwide.

”Just helping folks, helping folks around the world in this case. it is part of our mission, it’s service. it is kind of what we do. it involves sight, which is one of our major priorities,” Johnson said.

While in Roanoke, the eyeglasses will be cleaned, refracted, and stored before being sent out to those who need them worldwide.

